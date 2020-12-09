Program that gives residency to ‘guardian angel’ asylum-seekers to open Dec. 14

Some asylum-seekers who toiled on the front lines of the COVID-19 crisis earlier this year will be able to apply for permanent residency in Canada beginning Dec. 14.

The federal government announced the program for the “guardian angels” working in health care back in August but provided few details at the time about how or when people could apply.

Immigration Minister Marco Mendicino unveiled more specifics Wednesday, saying there will be two streams – one for those who live in Quebec and one for those outside the province.

For both, asylum-seekers who have been working in a specific list of health-care related professions and who had already claimed asylum before last March 13 will be able to apply for permanent residency.

But eligibility criteria for the program are also being expanded to include spouses or common-law partners of refugee claimants who died after contracting COVID-19.

The government will now also count internship experience done through a postsecondary or vocational training program as part of the hours of work needed to qualify for the program.

Those hours must have been worked between March 13 and Aug. 14.

“Canadians are appreciative of asylum-seekers and the work they are doing during the pandemic,” Mendicino said in a statement.

“Thanks to this special measure, we are recognizing their significant contribution by providing them with a more secure future in Canada.”

Applications for the program will be accepted until Aug. 31, 2021.

It’s not clear how many people will qualify or apply.

Before the border closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, thousands of people had been arriving in Canada and requesting asylum each month, and while they awaited decisions on their claims had found work in health care.

A large number of one particular cohort – those who have crossed into Canada from the U.S. – have settled in Quebec, and it is from that province that public pressure began for a special immigration program for those whose jobs had put them in harm’s way during the early days of the pandemic.

But designing a program for the so-called “guardian angels” was tricky, as Quebec retains a degree of control over who is allowed to immigrate to the province and had to agree to the criteria.

The ensuing decision to limit eligibility for permanent residency only to those asylum-seekers providing direct patient care in hospitals and long-term care homes has been met with criticism.

Many advocates have noted that asylum-seekers work in other professions deemed essential during the pandemic and argue they should be recognized as well.

