Progress on the COVID-19 vaccine: Science reporter Ivan Semeniuk will answer your questions

Ivan SemeniukScience Reporter
Madeleine White
Join us for a live Q&A on Facebook

COVID-19 vaccines: The fall has brought with it a second wave of COVID-19 infections and a return of many restrictions. A vaccine is seen by many as a gateway back to the kind of lives we lived before the pandemic and as an escape from the mounting anxieties many people around the coronavirus. But how soon will it be here? How might it work? And how will we know if it’s effective?

Progress on the COVID-19 vaccine: what we do – and don't – know The fall has brought with it a second wave of COVID-19...

Posted by The Globe and Mail on Tuesday, October 20, 2020
More reporting on COVID-19 vaccines

Which COVID-19 vaccine candidates will be successful? Canadian experts warn it may be hard to tell

First Canadian clinical trial of any COVID-19 vaccine is launched in Quebec City

Ottawa announces deals with Moderna and Pfizer for COVID-19 vaccines

Coronavirus information
Coronavirus information
The Zero Canada Project provides resources to help you manage your health, your finances and your family life as Canada reopens.
Visit the hub

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

