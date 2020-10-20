Progress on the COVID-19 vaccine: Science reporter Ivan Semeniuk will answer your questions

Join us for a live Q&A on Facebook
COVID-19 vaccines: The fall has brought with it a second wave of COVID-19 infections and a return of many restrictions. A vaccine is seen by many as a gateway back to the kind of lives we lived before the pandemic and as an escape from the mounting anxieties many people around the coronavirus. But how soon will it be here? How might it work? And how will we know if it’s effective?
- When: Thursday, Oct. 22 at 1:30 p.m. ET
- Where: The Globe’s Facebook page
- Use the form to send us your questions
