Prominent socialist intellectual Mel Watkins believed in a political philosophy of compassion

The thoughts and values of Mel Watkins, the back-country Ontario farm boy who became Canada’s foremost socialist and nationalist intellectual of the past half-century, were shaped by Harold Innis, his own students immersed in the 1960s political ferment and betrayal.
He encountered betrayal in the scholars who taught him at Massachusetts Institute of Technology, the so-called best and brightest of academic America, such as political economist Walt Rostow who wrote John F. Kennedy’s New Frontier speech – “the frontier of unknown opportunities and perils, the frontier of unfilled hopes … ” – but was the administration’s leading advocate of bombing Vietnam.
He was awarded a fellowship for graduate study by MIT’s Center for International Studies, which was revealed, while he was there, to be financed by the Central Intelligence Agency.
“I now like to think of my subsequent life,” he later wrote, “as my personal version of blowback – and payback.”
He returned to Canada and a career at the University of Toronto teaching Canadian economic history “but I was still very much an Americanized liberal and an Americanized economist,” he wrote in an autobiographical essay for Canadian Dimension magazine, “and I was overwhelmed by a sense of betrayal and a loss of faith. In thinking about it now, it seems to me that betrayal is a much under-rated phenomenon in life and in politics. It releases powerful emotions.”
When he was an undergraduate at U of T, the celebrated Canadian economist Mr. Innis had introduced him to the staples thesis, offering him an explanation of how Canada’s economy was shaped, and indeed continues to be shaped, by the exploitation and export of natural resources, often controlled by foreign investment.
Prof. Innis’s staples thesis came to underlie Prof. Watkins’s research into foreign economic investment and its impact on Canada’s political system that became the hallmark of his academic career as a political economist, lifting him into national recognition – or (depending on your point of view) into national notoriety.
And there were his students, caught up in the social and political turbulence of the time. “He tuned in to what was going on with his students – the treatment of Indigenous peoples, the question of American domination, self-determination for Quebec, the issue of American unions [in Canada], issues that were there and being discussed by the students,” his friend and fellow political economist Duncan Cameron said.
“To the student activists of 1968, the war in Vietnam and American ownership in Canada were both expressions of the same thing – imperialism.” wrote Toronto journalist Thomas Walkom, whose doctoral thesis had been supervised by Prof. Watkins.
Those issues became his issues and they defined his 50-year engagement with the political life of his country.
Melville Henry Watkins was born May 15, 1932, in McKellar, Ont., a rural township at the east end of Georgian Bay near the cottage-country town of Parry Sound. He died April 2 in Ottawa, primarily from a reaction to steroid therapy. He was 87.
At his birth, his mother was unable to make it to hospital so Mel and his twin brother, Murray, were born in an aunt’s house. Mel, who was delivered after Murray, was frail and not expected to survive. Ironically, Mel would outlive his twin brother by 20 years.
Mel was the son of farmer and logger Wilmot and his spouse Sadie (née Kirkham) Watkins. The couple had three girls and three boys. They were Conservative – although Wilmot once admitted to voting for the CCF, forerunner of the NDP, while working at a local war plant – and not well-to-do. Prof. Watkins described his father as farming rocks.
The family moved into Parry Sound to allow the children to attend high school. Mel was severely traumatized when his beloved older brother Clarence was killed by a train on a railway bridge that was used as a shortcut to school. (He requested his ashes be scattered by his brother’s remains.)
The Watkinses lived next door to the family of future National Hockey League great Bobby Orr, and Mel was once reprimanded for letting Bobby, whom he was babysitting, run outside with no clothes on.
Mel and Murray were exceptionally bright. They skipped three grades at school and entered U of T at the age of 16. Mel first studied chemistry and then commerce and accounting (his brother studied mathematics) until switching to economics and winning the first graduate economics scholarship offered by MIT.
He was taught by the Nobel economist Paul Samuelson, who picked the young Canadian prodigy to write the workbook for the fourth edition of his Economics: An Introductory Analysis, a bestselling economics textbook.
He returned to Canada in 1958 and began a lifelong teaching career at U of T. He set out on the path to what journalist and academic Rick Salutin has described as his non-doctrinaire “humane socialism” – a political philosophy of compassion for the underdog and a fierce protective love for Canada. “He was like a scout,” Prof. Cameron said, “seeing things and beginning conversations about them.”
Prof. Watkins was witty, full of fun, genial, gregarious and well liked. He also suffered from lifelong depression and anxiety, a feeling of worthlessness that often struck him whenever he had to give a speech or lecture in class.
In 1963, he published A Staple Theory of Economic Growth in the Canadian Journal of Economics and Political Science, which modernized Prof. Innis’s idea and applied it to understanding what Prof. Watkins saw as Canada’s unbalanced postwar reliance on natural resources exploitation and foreign investment, and what he called the stunted nature of the domestic business class concentrated in the finance and resource sectors.
Prof. Innis had warned that gambling the country’s economic future on one staple, largely controlled by foreign interests, always ended badly.
(Prof. Watkins, not long before he died, took Prof. Innis’s warning one dramatic step further. He called bitumen in the Alberta oil sands “the worst of staples,” likening Canada’s addiction to heavy oil with the 18th- and 19th-centuries’ New World focus on sugar and cotton. Sugar and cotton production encouraged the evil of slavery, he pointed out. Bitumen production is helping to foster the evil of extreme climate change.)
In 1966, he reviewed a book, A Choice for Canada: Independence or Colonial Status, written by former Liberal finance minister Walter Gordon, at the time exiled from cabinet. The review was favourable and knowledgeable. The following year, Mr. Gordon rejoined the cabinet and gave Prof. Watkins a national platform as chair of a task force to look into foreign ownership and the structure of Canadian industry.
He was visited again by what he saw as betrayal when Simon Reisman, federal deputy minister of industry, took him out to lunch and told him he didn’t work for Mr. Gordon, he worked for the government of Canada and that Mr. Gordon was a spent force “and if I played my cards right – in effect by betraying Gordon – I just might have a big future in Ottawa.
“I was deeply repelled by this and made a point of telling Mr. Gordon about it at our next regular Monday meeting. Reisman was advising me to play the careerist game with its illusion of power by serving corporate and imperial power.”
The 1968 Watkins Report, resulting from his work on the task force, was hugely controversial and turned Prof. Watkins into a national figure.
It recommended strict regulation of foreign investment in Canada and the establishment of the Canada Development Corporation to help facilitate greater Canadian ownership – public shares were offered to Canadians for petroleum, mines and petrochemicals – as well as the Foreign Investment Review Agency to regulate foreign ownership.
The Watkins Report was still being debated the following year when about 30 members of the New Democratic Party met in the downtown Toronto apartment of party activist Gerald Caplan to talk about breathing new life into a party they saw as tired and stale. Ed Broadbent was there. So were a number of academics.
No one had thought to invite Prof. Watkins, but he heard about the meeting and invited himself.
That was the birth of the Waffle, later and more formally known as the Movement for an Independent Socialist Canada, the radical wing of the NDP until it was expelled by the party’s establishment.
Prof. Watkins and York University political economist James Laxer became its leaders.
The Waffle declared the greatest threat to Canada was U.S. economic control. It advocated public ownership of large chunks of the economy as well as self-determination for Quebec and Indigenous peoples. It proclaimed itself a feminist organization (although feminist activist Judy Rebick said the only reliable feminist in the Waffle’s leadership was Prof. Watkins).
A number of Waffle members, including Mr. Caplan and Mr. Broadbent, withdrew their support for the Waffle because of strident anti-American language.
It lasted for a little less than five years
Prof. Watkins argued that the NDP lost a generation of members and future leaders because many of those it expelled with the Waffle never returned to the party.
In the mid-1970s, Prof. Watkins was hired for two years by the Dene people of the Northwest Territories to advise them on a response to a proposed Mackenzie Valley gas pipeline. In the 1980s, he was hired by the Canadian Labour Congress to prepare the CLC’s opposing brief to negotiations that had begun for a Canada-U.S. Free Trade Agreement.
He eventually returned to the party and ran twice, unsuccessfully, for Parliament, in the elections of 1997 and 2000. “Ronald Reagan was elected, the world looked hopeless,” he once said, laughing. “It looked as though one could no longer indulge oneself by staying outside the NDP.”
Economist Andrew Jackson, senior policy adviser for the Broadbent Institute, called Prof. Watkins “an extremely brilliant economist in terms of analytical capabilities.” He said a tradition in Canadian scholarship has developed over the past 10 to 15 years “of people going back to staples theory and Mel’s work to understand why oil and gas is the new staple in Canadian history. In some ways, Mel was quite exceptional [because] there has not been a close relationship for some time between the intellectual left and the NDP.”
Mr. Watkins was named a member of the Order of Canada on Nov. 22, 2019. He was to have been invested March 26. He and Mr. Broadbent were planning a celebratory lunch. His wife, former television journalist Kelly Crichton, was planning a large celebration of family and friends.
Prof. Watkins leaves his wife; daughter, Emily; sons, Matthew and Kenneth; and six grandchildren.