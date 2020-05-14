 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Journalism Matters
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){console.log("scroll");var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1);

Canada

Register
AdChoices
Opinion

Promises aren’t enough anymore – it’s time for the government to massively increase testing

André Picard
André Picard
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

People line up at a mobile COVID-19 testing clinic Tuesday May 12, 2020 in Montreal. Quebec, the epicentre of the Canadian coronavirus outbreak, completed just more than 6,000 tests on Tuesday.

Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

Earlier this week, officials in Wuhan, China, announced that they had six new cases of coronavirus infection, the first since their lockdown lifted on April 8.

The response was swift and unequivocal. All 11 million residents of the city will be tested, and the testing and tracing of contacts of any infected persons will be done in 10 days.

Meanwhile, in Canada, we pat ourselves on the back because we have done 1.2 million tests – since January.

Story continues below advertisement

Despite the “massive scale-up” rhetoric from politicians and public-health officials, our embrace of testing has been halfhearted and the pace of the increase in testing can be described, generously, as dawdling.

Quebec, the epicentre of the Canadian coronavirus outbreak, completed just more than 6,000 tests on Tuesday.

Premier François Legault keeps saying that will increase to 14,000 a day “soon,” but that has been the company line for some time, with little marked improvement.

Just as importantly, there are reports that contact tracing (finding and testing the people that infected patients have interacted with and potentially infected) is taking up to 10 days.

In neighbouring Ontario, things aren’t much better.

Five weeks ago, Premier Doug Ford raged about the “unacceptable” levels of testing in the province and vowed an imminent increase to 19,000 tests daily from 5,000.

Since then, Ontario has moseyed on up to almost 12,000 tests a day (still far from the 19,000-a-day target) and Mr. Ford has gone from being frustrated to uttering whoppers such as “we’re leading the country now in tests, overall and per capita … we’re one of the leaders in testing globally worldwide per capita.”

Story continues below advertisement

Hardly.

Ontario’s testing rate is 31 per 1,000 population, slightly below the Canadian average. (Alberta is the runaway leader at 44.)

Globally? Denmark has a testing rate of 56 per 1,000 population; Portugal 55; Spain 52; heck, Lithuania is 68. Even the U.S., which has monumentally botched its pandemic response, has a testing rate of 31 per 1,000 population − the same as Ontario.

Epidemiological experts in Canada and the U.S. share two important common beliefs: The testing rates need to at least double before we reopen the economy broadly and; the only way to avoid a resurgence in cases is having the ability to test and trace swiftly, ideally within 24 hours, so further spread can be contained.

We’re not even remotely close to that standard in large swaths of the country.

In Canada’s we-don’t-like-to-talk-about-it political culture, no one has been forthcoming about the reasons why we’re still puttering along. Initially, it was blamed on lack of medical reagents, swabs and other supplies. Then it was a shortage of laboratory staff. More recently, it’s insufficient contact tracing staff and, in Ontario in particular, on bickering about priorities between provincial and regional public-health officials.

Story continues below advertisement

Not to mention that we still do contact tracing using paper charts and fax machines – not exactly state-of-the-art technology. Countries such as South Korea use people’s cellphone data for tracking.

Last week, after an infected man visited five bars in Seoul, South Korean officials were able to contact and test almost 11,000 people whose paths he crossed – directly and indirectly – almost immediately, and found more than 100 were positive for coronavirus. If that scenario unfolded in Canada, the public-health response would likely take weeks.

Whatever the excuses, it’s clear we have not made testing and tracing a priority. We have not invested in the response that the urgency of the situation requires. Testing tells us who is infected and who is spreading the coronavirus to others. If we can’t identify sources of transmission, we can’t slow the spread.

In Canada, we have focused a lot of media attention on long-term care homes, where the death rate has been appalling. Yet the majority of spread of coronavirus is not in so-called congregant settings, but in the community at large.

Dr. David Williams, Ontario’s Chief Public Health Officer, said that after almost eight weeks of public-health measures such as businesses closing and physical distancing, this reality is “perplexing.”

You will never get an outbreak under control if you are perplexed by the source of disease spread.

Story continues below advertisement

The only way to resolve that is to test. Not just promise to test. But actually test. And test, and test.

Sign up for the Coronavirus Update newsletter to read the day’s essential coronavirus news, features and explainers written by Globe reporters and editors.

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies