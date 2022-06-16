The House of Commons is suspending COVID-19 vaccine mandates for MPs, staff and visitors next week.

Government House leader Mark Holland put forward a motion this afternoon to end the mandate as of Monday.

House leaders from all parties met to discuss the mandate earlier this week and the House unanimously agreed to suspend them in a vote today.

The Board of Internal Economy, an all-party committee that makes decisions about Parliament business, voted to bring in the mandate for anyone coming to the parliamentary precinct beginning last November.

At the time it also agreed to make wearing masks mandatory until June 23, and to allow members to participate remotely in debate and committees in a hybrid format until that date.

The federal government has suspended vaccine mandates for domestic and outbound international flights and rail travel starting Monday.

