Prosecutors seeking two consecutive life sentences for Bruce McArthur

The prosecutors in the Bruce McArthur case are asking for two consecutive life sentences for his eight first-degree murders, which would keep the admitted serial killer behind bars without a chance to apply for parole until he’s 116 years old.

“The certainty that Mr. McArthur will never leave prison is a fit result,” assistant Crown attorney Craig Harper told the court Tuesday morning, arguing that Mr. McArthur’s crimes were particularly heinous. The term serial killer, Mr. Harper said, was ”woefully inadequate” to describe Mr. McArthur’s moral blameworthiness. “He tore these men away from family and friends. He spread fear in a community that, regardless of its multiple strengths, struggles with a tenuous sense of safety.” His victims were vulnerable, Mr. Harper noted – some were homeless, closeted, or newcomers to Canada.

Tuesday marks the second day of sentencing for 67-year-old Mr. McArthur, after he pleaded guilty last week to eight counts of first-degree murder spanning nearly a decade. Mr. McArthur preyed on men in Toronto’s Gay Village, murdering Abdulbasir Faizi, Skandaraj Navaratnam, Majeed Kayhan, Soroush Mahmudi, Kirushna Kumar Kanagaratnam, Dean Lisowick, Selim Esen and Andrew Kinsman. The graphic details of their deaths were detailed in court through an agreed statement of facts on Monday, and the defence is scheduled to make their arguments about his sentencing Tuesday afternoon.

Family and friends of the victims took to the witness box in the morning to speak of the heavy toll Mr. McArthur’s crimes had taken on their lives. Mr. Faizi’s widow Kareema described working 16 to 18 hour days to support the two daughters who have been working since they were old enough to help. It’s been more than eight years since her husband disappeared, leaving her a single parent to both girls. “They pretend to be strong in front of me,” Ms. Faizi said in a statement delivered by a Crown attorney. When her daughters are alone, she says they bring photos of their father to their rooms and weep. One daughter asked her mother to live with her, even as an adult. “I’m the only one she has.”

Mr. Mahmudi’s widow Fareena Marzook sobbed as her statement was read out, detailing “the trauma and grief of losing my soulmate.” She said she is terrified that Mr. McArthur will one day be released, recognize her family from the hearings, and kill them. (One of the Crown’s arguments for consecutive sentences was to avoid the chance that family members would have to face Mr. McArthur at a parole hearing down the line.) Mr. Kanagaratnam’s sister Kiushnaveny Yasotharan said she didn’t want to live in a world which “became so terribly cruel.”

Deciding whether Mr. McArthur’s sentences will be served consecutively or concurrently is the task of Justice John McMahon. The minimum sentence for just one count is a life term, with no chance at parole before 25 years. Even with a concurrent sentence, Mr. McArthur would be ineligible to apply for a conditional release until at least his 90s. Justice McMahon said on Monday that he expects to deliver a sentence this week, and confirmed Tuesday that a previously suspended conviction from Mr. McArthur’s 2001 assault of a sex worker with a lead pipe would also be considered in light of his recent crimes.

Mr. Harper referenced in his arguments the recent case of Elizabeth Wetlauffer, an Ontario nurse who killed eight elderly patients. Ms. Wetlauffer confessed to her crimes, he said, and attempted to confess to other people before she divulged what she’d done to police. Mr. McArthur, meanwhile, never came forward and lied to police to conceal his crimes after being arrested.

“He was caught. He did not stop.”

The McArthur investigation has been one of the largest in Toronto history. Prosecutor Michael Cantlon said Monday that police collected an “unprecedented” amount of documentary and digital evidence, plus witnesses connecting Mr. McArthur to both his victims and key crime scenes. Before detailing some of that evidence Monday, he took the rare step of asking the crowded courtroom to seriously consider their need to attend – saying that what they were about to hear could affect their health, appetite and sleep.

The police had been trying to solve disappearance cases in the Gay Village for years, deploying a task force called Project Houston to investigate the disappearances of Mr. Navaratnam, Mr. Faizi and Mr. Kayhan from 2012 to 2014, then a second task force called Project Prism to look into the whereabouts of Mr. Kinsman and Mr. Esen from 2017 until Mr. McArthur’s arrest.

Police spoke with Mr. McArthur during their Project Houston investigation after he was connected to some of the missing men. Officers interviewed him again in 2016, when a man alleged that Mr. McArthur had choked him during a sexual encounter. Sergeant Paul Gauthier was charged with insubordination and neglect of duty before a police tribunal on Tuesday morning in connection with that incident.

“McArthur’s monstrous nature was difficult to uncover because he led a life of extreme deception, not because of anything to do with the 2016 arrest,” Mr. Gauthier’s lawyer has said.