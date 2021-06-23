 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Canada

Protest against COVID-19 travel restrictions blocks traffic on highway at Nova Scotia-New Brunswick boundary

HALIFAX
The Canadian Press
Traffic in both directions of the TransCanada Highway is stopped at checkpoints between the Nova Scotia and New Brunswick provincial borders as COVID-19 restrictions ease, allowing travellers in an 'Atlantic Bubble' in Fort Lawrence, N.S. on July 3, 2020.

Darren Calabrese/The Globe and Mail

Police say traffic is at a standstill today along the Trans-Canada Highway at Nova Scotia’s boundary with New Brunswick as a protest continues over COVID-19 travel restrictions.

Nova Scotia RCMP Cpl. Chris Marshall says traffic was shut down in both directions overnight after a protest that began Tuesday at Exit 7 near the Cobequid Pass moved to the border area outside Amherst, N.S.

Marshall says police are hoping to begin talks with the protesters to get the highway reopened.

The protest began after the Nova Scotia government announced that starting today, travellers from New Brunswick will need to self-isolate upon arrival even though people visiting the province from Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador won’t have to.

New Brunswick travellers are subject to isolation requirements based on their vaccination status and COVID-19 test results.

Premier Iain Rankin has said the health measures are necessary because of New Brunswick’s move last week to open its boundaries to Canadian travellers without requiring them to self-isolate as long as they have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

