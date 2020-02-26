Protest flares up again along key eastern Ontario rail line after blockade dismantled

Open this photo in gallery Police stand on tracks as a protest in Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory flared up again on February 26, 2020 as CN attempted to resume train service on a critical rail route to Eastern Canada. Kate McCullough / The Globe and Mail/The Globe and Mail

A protest in Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory flared up Wednesday morning as CN attempted to resume train service on a critical rail route to Eastern Canada.

A freight train was briefly halted near Belleville, Ont., after protesters threw snowballs at train cars. Tires had previously been burned on the tracks and protesters later attempted to stoke another fire with wood pallets.

“It’s a little bit of the tense situation right now in terms of how CN goes in to check out the tracks,” said Ontario Provincial Police spokesman Bill Dickson. “The big issue is CN’s trying to roll the trains but having tires burning on the tracks is definitely an issue.”

The train and two others were allowed to pass. About 20 police officers remain on the north side of the tracks. A handful more are monitoring the situation from from an overpass above. About 20 Mohawk protesters remain on the south side of the railway, with more protesters expected to arrive.

The freight trains were among the first to travel through the area since the OPP on Monday cleared a blockade set by Tyendinaga Mohawk protesters that cut a main eastern Canadian railway link. Ten people were charged with mischief and disobeying a court order.

The arrests quickly fuelled new protests across the country, including several rail blockades that disrupted commuter trains during rush hour in the Toronto area on Tuesday.

The rail disruption in Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory has been the most economically disruptive, halting freight service on Canadian National Railway’s eastern Canadian network and leading to the suspension of most of Via Rail’s passenger trains.

Canadian National Railway Co. had briefly resumed freight-train service on Monday evening after safety inspections were done on the tracks. However, a CN spokesman cautioned that day that the situation remains fluid and the continued presence of protesters near the line could force another halt to service. Protesters had warned their demonstration wan’t over.

The Tyendinaga protest began on Feb. 6 in support of some Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs who oppose the passage of the $6.6-billion Coastal GasLink natural gas pipeline through their traditional territory in northern B.C.

The Coastal GasLink pipeline would stretch across 670 kilometres, transporting natural gas to LNG Canada’s $18-billion export terminal, under construction in Kitimat, B.C.

All 20 elected First Nation councils along the pipeline’s route support the project. However, a group of Wet’suwet’en Nation hereditary house chiefs has led a vocal campaign to oppose the pipeline’s construction, saying hereditary leaders have jurisdiction over their unceded traditional territory located outside of federal reserves, not elected band councillors. About 190 kilometres of the pipeline route cross the Wet’suwet’en’s territory.

The Tyendinaga blockade forced CN to suspend service on its eastern network on Feb. 14, cutting off freight service to much of the country east of Toronto, including ports in Montreal and Halifax, and laying off about 450 people.

Via Rail, which leases track space from CN, also cancelled most trains and laid off almost 1,000 people. The passenger rail company has gradually restored service in Southern Ontario and between Ottawa, Montreal and Quebec City, but its trains running east of Toronto remain suspended.

The loss of rail transport has disrupted Canada’s manufacturing industries and harmed its international reputation as a reliable supplier and safe place to invest, Bob Masterson, head of the Chemistry Industry Association of Canada, said Tuesday.

“You’ve got closures, you’ve got imminent closures. Eighty per cent of what we make is exported and our customers don’t understand and don’t care” why supplies have been disrupted, he said, adding, “When you lose those customers, you’ve lost them forever."

Industry groups have warned of shortages of water treatment chemicals, propane and even food.

Indigenous Services Minister Marc Miller said Tuesday that Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs have been in discussions with the B.C. RCMP about a de-escalation plan for a community outpost. He said the federal ministers are “eager” to hear the results of these discussions, adding he believes there has been progress in efforts to secure a meeting with the chiefs.

“We are all aiming, every level of government is aiming for a peaceful resolution to this conflict,” Mr. Miller said in Ottawa.

Further west, the agency responsible for a major commuter rail service covering much of southern Ontario said it was not anticipating any of the delays and cancellations that brought trains to a standstill during the Tuesday rush hour.

Metrolinx, operator of the GO Transit network, suspended service on multiple routes as a series of protests sprang up in and around Toronto.

City police said they arrested three people at the demonstrations in support of Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs who oppose a natural gas pipeline cutting across their traditional territory.

Police said in a tweet Wednesday morning that officers provided protesters with an injunction and began moving them from rail tracks. They said most were co-operative, but “arrests were made when necessary.”

The blockade threatened to delay morning commutes west of the city, but police said the rail line has been cleared and most commuter rail lines were running on time or with minor delays.

- With a file from Canadian Press

