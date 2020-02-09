Protesters continue to block railway traffic near Belleville, Ont.

Open this photo in gallery A member of the Mohawk Tyendinaga walks past a sign as they block the CN tracks in Tyendinaga, Ont. on Feb.7, 2020 in support of the Wet'suwet'en blockade of a natural gas pipeline in northern B.C. Lars Hagberg/The Canadian Press

Protesters halted train travel along two of VIA Rail’s busiest Ontario routes Sunday as they continued to demonstrate against a natural gas pipeline project in British Columbia.

VIA Rail says 18 of its trains were cancelled Sunday, affecting service between Toronto and Montreal, as well as Toronto and Ottawa in both directions.

Canadian National Railway traffic was also blocked along the corridor east of Toronto.

The blockade took over the tracks Thursday night in solidarity with demonstrators in northwest B.C. where Indigenous people and supporters are protesting the construction of a pipeline that crosses Wet’suwet’en territory.

RCMP officers there have been arresting people for breaching a court injunction related to opposition to the 670-kilometre Coastal GasLink pipeline.

CN says it has been granted an injunction order to remove protesters from the site near Belleville, Ont.

