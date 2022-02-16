A person speaks to truckers as they block highway 75 with heavy trucks and farm equipment and access to the Canada-U.S. border crossing at Emerson, Man., on Feb. 10.JOHN WOODS/The Canadian Press

Protesters blocking a busy United States border crossing in southern Manitoba packed up and left Wednesday.

RCMP say they had worked out a deal with demonstrators to end the blockade at the Emerson border crossing and the border was open to traffic again.

The crossing had been blocked since Thursday when protesters parked farm equipment, semi-trailers and other vehicles about two kilometres north of the border.

“Throughout the past six days, our officers were able to use open communication and a measured and tempered response. This continuous dialogue between our officers and the demonstrators enabled us to reach a resolution,” Sgt. Paul Manaigre said during a news conference. The blockade was in solidarity with similar protests in Ottawa and across the country demanding an end to COVID-19 vaccine mandates and other pandemic restrictions.

Emerson was the last remaining border blockade. Similar ones near Coutts, Alta., Surrey, B.C., and Windsor, Ont., were dismantled in recent days.

Mounties estimated there were up to 75 vehicles involved in the Emerson blockade during its duration.

Protesters did allow emergency vehicles, including police vehicles and agriculture transport trucks, to pass through.

Manaigre said officers were able to divert traffic that couldn’t get through to alternate border crossings.

Some involved in the blockade had already left Tuesday. Officers escorted out the remaining vehicles Wednesday “to ensure a safe and orderly departure,” said Manaigre.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau invoked the Emergencies Act earlier this week to help quash what he called illegal blockades at various borders across the country.

Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson was not in favour of using the federal legislation in her province. She said local law enforcement was equipped to handle protests.

Manaigre said the legislation didn’t affect the way police handled discussions with protesters at Emerson.

“We had all the equipment, all the personnel needed. We kept going the way we were doing it and it worked for us,” he said.

“It’s resolved perfectly.”

No arrests were made or tickets issued during the blockade and nothing was seized.

“The outcome is what we wanted. No one got hurt. We have a highway that’s going to open and trade can resume at this point,” said Manaigre.

