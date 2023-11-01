Open this photo in gallery: Chris Barber arrives for his trial at the courthouse in Ottawa, on Sept. 19.Justin Tang/The Canadian Press

An Ottawa police liaison officer testifying in the trial of Chris Barber and Tamara Lich agreed today that none of the protesters he communicated with indicated they were participating in the “Freedom Convoy” because they were influenced by the high-profile organizers.

Acting Sgt. Jordan Blonde, who described himself as a “secondary” contact to Barber, confirmed as much when prompted with a question from defence lawyer Lawrence Greenspon, who is representing Lich.

Defence lawyers began their cross-examination of Blonde on Wednesday, and he told the court there were multiple groups and factions attending the demonstrations.

Lawyers say they will not be able to complete their cross-examination of Blonde and two other liaison officers until the judge makes a ruling on the admissibility of police documents.

Justice Heather Perkins-McVey ordered access on Tuesday to unredacted documents, which the Crown and Ottawa Police Service argue are covered by solicitor-client privilege, to determine whether they should be admitted as evidence in the trial.

Barber and Lich face multiple charges, including mischief, counselling others to commit mischief and intimidation in relation to the 2022 protests against COVID-19 public-health measures.