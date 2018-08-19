Protesters shout down National Citizens Alliance members at Halifax-area event for second day

Protesters in the Halifax area shouted down members of a Calgary-based organization with controversial views on immigration as police kept watch at an event Sunday afternoon.
Five members of the National Citizens Alliance tried to hold a rally at Alderney Landing in Dartmouth, but a much larger group of 60 to 80 protesters showed up and interrupted their plans.
Police say the organizers left the area, and protesters dispersed shortly afterward.
The group tried to hold a rally at the same venue on Saturday, but decided to reschedule after they were shouted down by demonstrators.
In June, they tried to gather in a central Halifax park after being denied the use of three indoor venues, but they ended up leaving after they were quickly outnumbered by protesters.
On its Facebook page, the National Citizens Alliance asks “all Canadians to join us in our mission to return Canada to the country it was intended to be,” saying “extreme multiculturalism” is a failed policy.
“While we welcome immigrants, we feel that the extreme multiculturalism and mass immigration policies are a failure, as they result in a divisive and fractured society,” the group says in a document titled “Our Story.”
