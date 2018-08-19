 Skip to main content

Protesters shout down National Citizens Alliance members at Halifax-area event for second day

Newsletters Subscribe Register Your account Your account AdChoices

Protesters shout down National Citizens Alliance members at Halifax-area event for second day

HALIFAX
The Canadian Press

Protesters in the Halifax area shouted down members of a Calgary-based organization with controversial views on immigration as police kept watch at an event Sunday afternoon.

Five members of the National Citizens Alliance tried to hold a rally at Alderney Landing in Dartmouth, but a much larger group of 60 to 80 protesters showed up and interrupted their plans.

Police say the organizers left the area, and protesters dispersed shortly afterward.

Story continues below advertisement

The group tried to hold a rally at the same venue on Saturday, but decided to reschedule after they were shouted down by demonstrators.

In June, they tried to gather in a central Halifax park after being denied the use of three indoor venues, but they ended up leaving after they were quickly outnumbered by protesters.

On its Facebook page, the National Citizens Alliance asks “all Canadians to join us in our mission to return Canada to the country it was intended to be,” saying “extreme multiculturalism” is a failed policy.

“While we welcome immigrants, we feel that the extreme multiculturalism and mass immigration policies are a failure, as they result in a divisive and fractured society,” the group says in a document titled “Our Story.”

Report an error
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

If your comment doesn't appear immediately it has been sent to a member of our moderation team for review

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.