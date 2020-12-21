Province-wide Ontario lockdown begins on Boxing Day

Ontario will go into a province-wide lockdown on Boxing Day as the province tries to get COVID-19 cases under control.

The province-wide lockdown will only last two weeks, from Dec. 26 to Jan. 9, although it will remain in effect for four weeks until Jan. 23 in the most densely populated southern parts of the province, including the Toronto area and Ottawa. The lockdown comes into effect on Dec. 26 at 12:01 am.

Premier Doug Ford is announcing the new measures at 1 pm on Monday.

During the lockdown, schools will be closed for in-person classes. Elementary schools across the province, and high schools in the north, will do remote learning until Jan. 11. High schools in the southern part of the province will continue online learning until Jan. 25. Daycares will remain open, although during the time when elementary schools are closed, they are prohibited from allowing school-aged children.

The lockdown bars indoor gatherings with anyone from outside of the household, although it allows outdoor gatherings of up to 10 people as long as physical distancing is maintained. It also still allows weddings and religious ceremonies with 10 people indoors and outdoors with physical distancing.

Supermarkets will remain open at 50 per cent capacity, although big box retailers selling groceries and liquor outlets will now be limited to 25 per cent capacity. Delivery and curbside pickup are allowed to continue. Hardware stores are now delivery and curbside pickup only.

All outdoor recreational activities will be allowed, although ski hills are closed.

The new measures come after Ontario health officials said a four- to six-week “hard lockdown” could significantly reduce COVID-19 case numbers, as they warned occupancy in intensive care units could hit 1,500 people by mid-January.

The models are prepared by the province science advisory group.

On Monday, Ontario reported 17 new deaths and a daily increase in cases of 2,316 – the seventh straight day of more than 2,000 daily new COVID-19 cases.

The modelling shows that without intervention, cases could hit more than 5,000 a day by early January.

Although the modelling doesn’t define “hard lockdown,” it uses the example of France and Australia – which imposed curfews to get COVID-19 under control. It says Ontario could reduce cases significantly - to under 1,000 a day in the province or even less - with a hard lockdown as well as increased testing and support.

“In terms of the length of the lockdown…we don’t believe anything less than four weeks will be effective. And longer durations will be more effective,” said Adalsteinn (Steini) Brown, the dean of the Dalla Lana School of Public Health at the University of Toronto, and co-chair of the science advisory group.

Dr. Brown said other jurisdictions have imposed strong stay-at-home directions, including stopping people from going to work if they can work from home, controls over traffic and gatherings using curfews, closing all non-essential businesses and restricting others.

“What was really very important in each jurisdiction…was to communicate the serious of this so that people did stay at home,” Dr. Brown said.

Under all scenarios, ICU occupancy will be above 300 beds within 10 days, the modelling says. The worst-case scenario shows occupancy levels skyrocketing to 1,500 beds by mid-January.

According to the latest numbers, there were 265 people in ICU with COVID-19 as of Monday.

The new modelling shows overall case levels are twice the “red” level in the province’s colour-coded framework – which is the level before a region goes into lockdown. Percent positivity, however is declining.

Case growth will continue to increase outbreaks in long-term care homes, the modelling says, with 83 per cent of resident deaths in the second wave of the virus occurring since Nov. 1. In total, 2,481 long-term care residents have died throughout the pandemic.

Current Ontario lockdown rules prohibit the opening of indoor dining, hair salons, and gyms, and only allow for in-person shopping at essential and big box stores. Those rules are already in effect in some parts of the Greater Toronto Area.

As of Sunday evening, cabinet had decided to impose a four-week lockdown on the southern and eastern parts of the province effective Dec. 24 at 12:01 a.m.

