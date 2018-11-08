Provincial police identify victims of triple homicide near London, Ont.

Provincial police have identified the victims of what they say was a triple homicide in a community near London, Ont., this week.
OPP say in a news release that officers responding to a call in Middlesex Centre on Sunday morning found three people dead.
They say post-mortem exams in Toronto confirmed that the deaths were homicides.
They have identified the victims as a 37-year-old woman and two men, who were 33 and 32, all from the Six Nations of the Grand River.
Police are asking anyone with information to come forward.
They are specifically hoping to hear from anyone who saw a grey, 2006 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck in the area of Bodkin Road before 10 a.m. Sunday.
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.
We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:
Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.
Read our community guidelines here
Discussion loading ...
Read most recent letters to the editor.