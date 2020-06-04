Provincial police officer in eastern Ontario charged with sexual assault and sexual interference

Provincial police in eastern Ontario say one of their officers is facing charges of sexual assault and sexual interference on a minor.

OPP in Smiths Falls say they received a complaint about an incident in 2013, and their professional standards bureau started investigating in January.

They say the charges were laid against a police officer who has been with the force for 19 years.

Story continues below advertisement

Investigators say they’re not releasing the officer’s identity to protect the identity of the victim.

Police say the officer has been suspended with pay and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.