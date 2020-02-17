Eastern Ontario border crossing blocked by anti-pipeline protesters, provincial police say

Protesters have blocked access to a border crossing in eastern Ontario, closing down the Thousand Islands Bridge on Monday amid a national movement opposing a natural-gas pipeline in northern British Columbia.

Provincial police say those planning to cross to the U.S. at the border point near Kingston should find another route to avoid the group of ralliers carrying a large sign that reads, “Shut Down Canada.”

The protesters are acting in support of Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs, who oppose a major pipeline project that crosses their traditional territory in northern British Columbia.

Another group of protesters shut down a border crossing between Niagara Falls, Ont., and Niagara Falls, N.Y., on Sunday, but left of their own accord in the late afternoon.

Other solidarity protests, including a rail blockade in Tyendinaga territory near Belleville, Ont., have shut down train service across vast swaths of the country.

While CN Rail has obtained a court injunction asking police to remove the blockade, OPP have so far stayed out of it.

