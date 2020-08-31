 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Canada

Provincial police searching for two girls, 5 and 6, missing in northern Ontario

Cochrane, Ont.
The Canadian Press

Provincial police in northeastern Ontario are looking for two young girls last seen at noon on Sunday.

They say five-year-old Amber Leonard and six-year-old Lexys Leonard were last seen near the intersection of highways 11 and 655 in Cochrane, Ont.

Officers say the girls may have been accompanied by four pit bulls – two adults and two puppies.

Police say Amber has blonde hair and was wearing a pink shirt with flowers, black pants and pink shoes.

They say Lexys has brown hair and was wearing a red short-sleeved shirt with black pants and dark shoes.

Police say they haven’t issued an Amber Alert because the situation doesn’t meet the criteria.

