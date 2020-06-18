Provincial police seize more than 120,000 fentanyl pills in series of raids in the GTA

Provincial police say they seized more than 120,000 fentanyl pills and 70 kilograms of fentanyl powder in a series of raids in the Greater Toronto Area.

They say it’s the largest-ever fentanyl seizure by Ontario law enforcement.

Police say they began investigating an alleged fentanyl “tableting” operation in April and learned that people were manufacturing replicas of medical pain relievers.

Story continues below advertisement

Investigators say they conducted five raids on May 30 in Oakville, Ont., and Burlington, Ont.

In addition to the fentanyl, police say they seized $20,000 cash.

They say two men from Burlington and one man from Toronto are facing a combined 15 charges related to the possession, production and trafficking of fentanyl.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.