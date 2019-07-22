 Skip to main content

Canada Provincial police suspend aerial searches for missing Quebec businessman, his son

Subscribe
Register
Bookmarks Account
Bookmarks Account
AdChoices

Provincial police suspend aerial searches for missing Quebec businessman, his son

MONTREAL
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Please log in to bookmark this story. Log In Create Free Account

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Quebec provincial police are suspending helicopter searches today for a Quebec businessman and his teen son missing for 12 days somewhere in a vast area of the upper Laurentians.

Police say the investigation is ongoing, and they aren’t ruling out returning to the air if investigators are able to narrow the search area.

Stephane Roy, the founder and president of Les Serres Sagami, and his 14-year-old son Justin have not been seen since July 10, when they failed to return as planned from a fishing trip.

Story continues below advertisement

Despite a week of searching from the air, there has been no trace of Roy’s missing Robinson R-44 white helicopter.

Police spokesman Claude Doiron says it is unclear where the search should be focused, so police are asking hikers or vacationers in the woods to keep an eye out for anything that might help the investigation move ahead.

Roy’s brother, Daniel, says he hasn’t given up hope that his brother and nephew are still alive, and he wants the police to search on the ground. Volunteers are continuing to search from above using private helicopters.

The provincial police decision follows a move by the Canadian Forces to wind down their air search on Sunday.

The case is now being investigated by provincial police as a missing persons matter.

The search area spanned nearly 20,000 square kilometres at first – a densely wooded area with rocky terrain and several lakes. Daniel Roy says that area has been scaled down considerably.

Because the missing helicopter had no flight plan and no distress signal was detected, aside from some cellular data, there’s limited information about the route taken from Lac de la Bidiere west of La Tuque, Que., to Ste-Sophie, where Roy lived.

Story continues below advertisement

Roy’s company produces greenhouse-grown tomatoes and other produce under the Sagami and Savoura brands.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter