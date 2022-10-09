Many Ontario municipalities are using online voting in the October 24th municipal elections, but there are no provincial standards outlining how they should do it.

That means it’s up to municipal councils to contract third-party vendors and decide which technology to use.

Western University professor Aleksander Essex says municipalities need guidance from the province because guarantees behind ballot secrecy, voters’ privacy and the transparency of online voting are not always as strong as they should be.

But Essex says what concerns him most of all is the lack of evidence to support that election results are reflective of the ballots that were actually cast.

A spokesperson for the province’s Ministry of Municipal Affairs says the government reviews the municipal election process every four years to ensure it continues to meet the needs of communities.

More than half of the municipalities going to the polls later this month are using online or phone voting -- many are only offering online options, while others are allowing both physical and virtual methods.

Meanwhile, Toronto and Guelph are among the communities that have decided not to use online voting this time around.