Psychiatrist testifies at Matthew Raymond’s murder trial, says accused suffers from schizophrenia

Kevin Bissett
FREDERICTON
The Canadian Press
Matthew Raymond is escorted at Court of Queen's Bench, in Fredericton, on Dec. 18, 2019.

Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press

A forensic psychiatrist testifying at the murder trial of Matthew Raymond says the accused suffers from schizophrenia.

Dr. Julian Gojer, the final witness for the defence, told jurors Wednesday Raymond’s symptoms escalated in 2017, and that the accused was having delusions and suffering from thought disorder and cognitive impairment.

Raymond is charged with first-degree murder in the August 2018 deaths of Donnie Robichaud, Bobbie Lee Wright and Fredericton Police constables Robb Costello and Sara Burns.

The defence admits their client killed the victims but argues he should be found not criminally responsible because of a mental illness.

Gojer said Raymond had delusions of persecution, grandiose delusions that God had a special purpose for him and that God had given him a power to identify demons.

The doctor said the accused had “bizarre” ideas about “connecting numbers to people and identifying them as demons.” He said Raymond also had delusions that animals were talking to him.

Jurors have heard evidence that Raymond believed everyone around him were demons and that he needed to defend himself.

Gojer said five per cent of people with schizophrenia end up killing themselves, while a smaller number kill other people. Raymond didn’t believe he had a mental disorder and fought doctors trying to treat him, the doctor told jurors.

“At different periods of time almost all features of schizophrenia were seen,” Gojer said. Raymond’s delusions about certain people and politicians being demons “mushroomed,” he explained, extending to more people – even to the accused’s mother.

Gojer said the only person Raymond believed wasn’t a demon was Raymond himself.

Testimony continues Wednesday afternoon.

