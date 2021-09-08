 Skip to main content
Canada

Psychosis in remission for mentally ill man who killed five at Calgary house party

EDMONTON
The Associated Press
A review board has heard that a mentally-ill man who stabbed to death five young people at a Calgary house party is a long way from being released back into the community.

Matthew de Grood, who is now 30, was found not criminally responsible for the 2014 killings of Zackariah Rathwell, Jordan Segura, Kaitlin Perras, Josh Hunter and Lawrence Hong because he was suffering from schizophrenia at the time.

De Grood is appearing today at his annual Alberta Review Board hearing, which is to assess his treatment and determine whether he should be allowed any increased privileges or freedoms over the next year.

The board has heard that de Grood’s psychosis is in full remission and there have been no problems with him taking his medications.

A psychiatrist has hold the hearing that transitioning to a group home is a logical next step but he’s recommending de Grood remain under a full mental health warrant instead of receiving a conditional discharge.

The psychiatrist also says it might be beneficial for de Grood to move back to Calgary from Edmonton in order to be closer to his family.

