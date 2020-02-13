 Skip to main content

Canada

Register
AdChoices

Psychotherapist tells inquiry she didn’t think Lionel Desmond posed an imminent threat to himself, others

GUYSBOROUGH, N.S.
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

The Desmond Fatality Inquiry is being held in Guysborough, N.S.

Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press

A psychotherapist who talked to Lionel Desmond a few hours before he killed his family and himself says she didn’t think the former soldier posed an imminent threat to himself or others after he confirmed his wife had asked for a divorce.

Catherine Chambers, who was aware Desmond had been diagnosed with PTSD, told an inquiry today she was concerned the former sniper had experienced a “single trauma” the night of Dec. 31, 2016 when he and his wife Shanna were involved in a minor road accident in rural Nova Scotia.

As well, she says the pending divorce added to that trauma and could have exacerbated Desmond’s PTSD symptoms.

Story continues below advertisement

Chambers, who specializes in treating people with PTSD, says that during their 26-minute telephone conversation on Jan. 3, 2017, she reached an agreement with Desmond to implement a safety plan should his symptoms get worse.

She says Desmond told her he was not having thoughts of hurting himself or anyone else, but he agreed that if those thoughts should arise or if his symptoms flared up he would seek help at the hospital in nearby Antigonish, N.S.

Later that day, just after 6 p.m., Desmond used a semi-automatic, military-style carbine to kill his mother, wife and the couple’s 10-year-old daughter in the family’s home in Upper Big Tracadie, N.S.

Chambers became emotional during her testimony and asked to take a break to regain her composure.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies