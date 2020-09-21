Public Health Agency of Canada names Iain Stewart as new president

Open this photo in gallery Iain Stewart in 2016, shortly after he took over as president of the National Research Council. Blair Gable

The former president of the National Research Council has been chosen to run the Public Health Agency of Canada, amid a shakeup of top management inside the department responsible for Canada’s pandemic preparation and response.

The federal government announced Monday that Iain Stewart will take over as president of Public Health, after spending the past four years running NRC. The move follows the sudden resignation of agency president Tina Namiesniowski on Friday.

Public Health has been beset by problems over key aspects of its response to COVID-19, including allegations that scientists inside the department struggled to get critical messages up the chain of command in the early days of the outbreak. Complex information often had to be “oversimplified” or “dumbed down” for senior officials who lacked a background in public health, a scientist inside the department told The Globe and Mail.

By naming Mr. Stewart to run the agency, the government appears to be attempting to strike a balance between a president who has worked with scientists before, and an administrator to run the department, with an eye to quelling some of that criticism.

Though Mr. Stewart does not come to the job with a background in public health, he previously served as deputy minister of science and innovation at Industry Canada in 2008-09. At NRC, his role involved overseeing some of the country’s top scientists and research initiatives. Perhaps more importantly, NRC and Public Health have partnered on projects in the past, including the build-out of Canada’s pandemic early warning and surveillance unit.

The unit, known as the Global Public Health Intelligence Network, or GPHIN, has been at the centre of controversy since a Globe and Mail investigation in late July revealed that senior government officials at Public Health curtailed much of its outbreak detection and surveillance capacity in late 2018 and early 2019, less than a year before the pandemic hit.

Amid shifting government priorities, analysts within the highly specialized unit were reassigned to other work that didn’t involve pandemic readiness. This curtailment of GPHIN’s operations is said to have contributed to a series of botched risk assessments of the virus by the federal government. Throughout January, February and much of March, the government’s official risk assessments labelled the outbrak as a “Low” threat to Canada, even as it spread aggressively around the world and new evidence emerged that human-to-human transmission was a problem.

When the World Health Organization declared the virus a high risk to the world in late January, and warned countries to begin preparing, Canada continued to state the risk level was low for another month and a half. That miscalculation delayed key responses, such as locking down long-term care homes, where Canada has had the bulk of its fatalities from COVID-19, and stockpiling personal protective equipment for hospitals, among other crucial mitigation efforts.

The Auditor-General is now probing the agency’s oversight of GPHIN and Health Minister Patty Hajdu has ordered an independent federal investigation into the matter.

Ms. Namiesniowski said in an internal e-mail on Friday that she was stepping down to take a break from the rigours of the job. The fact that a new president was named so soon after her sudden departure suggests the government had a replacement in mind when her resignation was announced.

Public Health has seen two senior managers depart in recent weeks. In addition to Ms. Namiesniowski’s resignation, vice-president Sally Thornton retired this month, the government said. Ms. Thornton oversaw GPHIN, including a decision that silenced its pandemic alerting capacity, as well as the national emergency stockpile of protective equipment, which was unable to supply surging demand in the early months of the outbreak.

Current and former scientists at Public Health have told The Globe and Mail that the agency needs a better understanding of public health within its administrative ranks in order to deal with a crisis like COVID-19. Neither Ms. Namiesniowski, who has a background in political science and previously worked at the Border Services Agency, or Ms. Thornton, a lawyer who served in the Treasury Board, had a background in public health before being appointed to key roles.

Mr. Stewart, who also has a degree in political science and a Master of Public Administration, also served as assistant vice-president of research at Dalhousie University in 2009 and 2010. Much of his career inside the federal government has been spent on stints at Industry Canada, where he has served as deputy minister of strategic policy, and worked on reviewing federal research and development programs.

As PHAC president, Mr. Stewart must now navigate an agency where scientists within the department have felt marginalized by government at a crucial time for the country, while also overseeing the administrative demands of the agency.

While the Chief Public Health Officer (CHPO) is the face of the agency, and is often the one speaking directly to Canadians, structural and strategic decisions for the department, which have the greatest influence over how it operates, are made by the president.

Public Health was led for years by the CPHO alone, after the agency was formed as an independent voice inside the government in the wake of the 2003 SARS outbreak. However, the agency has undergone significant changes over the years, including a move by the Conservative government in 2014 to alter the Public Health Act.

That move included the creation of the president’s role, which shifted the power balance away from the CPHO, which is a public health doctor, and put it in the hands of a senior official appointed by government. The Conservatives said the move was done to lessen the workload of the CPHO, but the Liberals warned the restructuring would hurt the agency. When the government changed in 2015, though, the structure remained intact.

