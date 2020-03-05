Public health officials report new presumptive coronavirus case in Quebec

Quebec public health officials are reporting the province’s second presumptive case of the new coronavirus.

The province’s Health Department announced this morning that the patient had returned from a trip, but it did not say from where.

Tests performed by the province’s public health lab came back positive for the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, but the result needs to be confirmed by the National Microbiology Lab in Winnipeg.

Story continues below advertisement

If confirmed, it would be the second case in the province and the 35th in Canada, with the others all in Ontario and British Columbia.

Officials say they are seeking more information about the person, in particular their movements.

The person’s location and condition were not immediately disclosed.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.