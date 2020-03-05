 Skip to main content

Canada

Public health officials report new presumptive coronavirus case in Quebec

The Canadian Press
Quebec public health officials are reporting the province’s second presumptive case of the new coronavirus.

The province’s Health Department announced this morning that the patient had returned from a trip, but it did not say from where.

Tests performed by the province’s public health lab came back positive for the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, but the result needs to be confirmed by the National Microbiology Lab in Winnipeg.

If confirmed, it would be the second case in the province and the 35th in Canada, with the others all in Ontario and British Columbia.

Officials say they are seeking more information about the person, in particular their movements.

The person’s location and condition were not immediately disclosed.

During a visit to a Quebec electric-vehicle company, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he has created a new cabinet committee to deal with the novel coronavirus outbreak. Trudeau says the cabinet committee will continue to monitor the health impacts of the virus to make sure the government response takes all possible measures to prevent and limit its spread in Canada. The Canadian Press
