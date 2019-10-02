 Skip to main content

Canada Public health officials warn of potential exposure to measles in Moncton area

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Public health officials warn of potential exposure to measles in Moncton area

MONCTON, N.B.
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Public health officials in New Brunswick are warning of a confirmed case of measles in someone who recently worked in the Moncton area.

The province’s chief medical officer of health says the person was in the Moncton region between Sept. 19 and Sept. 20 before flying to Montreal.

Members of the public were potentially exposed if they were at the Holiday Inn Express and Suites in Dieppe, N.B., on those days, or were at the departure areas of the Moncton airport from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sept. 20.

Story continues below advertisement

They could also have been exposed if they were on Air Canada Flight 8903 from Moncton to Montreal, which departed at 11:15 a.m. on Sept. 20.

Dr. Jennifer Russell says anyone potentially exposed to the person should check their immunization records or contact their health-care provider if they’re uncertain about their immunization status.

Measles is a serious and contagious disease that can be spread by sneezing and coughing. It can lead to serious complications such as pneumonia, and can be fatal if left untreated.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter