Public Health Ontario says it has recorded the province’s first case of monkeypox in a female.

The agency says there are 156 confirmed cases of the disease in the province as of July 11, with all but one of them being male.

The average age of the confirmed cases, which are mostly reported in Toronto, is 37.

Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health recently said monkeypox will likely be around for “many months” because of its lengthy incubation period but he noted that Ontario isn’t seeing rapid growth of the virus.

Public health officials say most cases are among men who report intimate contact with men but say anyone can get monkeypox.

The virus generally doesn’t spread easily and is transmitted through prolonged close contact via respiratory droplets, direct contact with skin lesions or bodily fluids, or through contaminated clothes or bedding.

