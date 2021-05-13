 Skip to main content
Public inquiry into Nova Scotia mass shooting names participants

HALIFAX
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

A couple pays their respects at a makeshift memorial in Portapique, N.S., on April 22, 2020.

Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press

The public inquiry into Nova Scotia’s mass shooting has named participants, including families of those killed, police groups and organizations that advocate against gender-based violence.

The announcement today of people and organizations considered to have “substantial and direct” interest in the inquiry also included advocacy groups both opposed to and in favour of greater gun control, victims’ advocacy groups and health organizations and unions.

Another category included is referred to as justice organizations, which encompasses Nova Scotia Legal Aid, the East Coast Prison Justice Society and the B.C. Civil Liberties Association.

Twenty-two people were killed by a gunman disguised as a Mountie on April 18-19, 2020 in a 13-hour burning and shooting rampage that began in Portapique, N.S., and ended at an Enfield, N.S., gas station where he was shot dead by police.

Fifteen families – some of whom had multiple family members killed – and three individuals related to those killed were the first listed in a webcast by the three commissioners in the Mass Casualty Commission.

This was followed by a list of nine other individuals, including the spouse of the killer, given standing through their lawyers.

However, a group of 11 other people who asked for standing for various reasons have been asked by the commissioners to provide more information so the inquiry can “better assess their potential contribution.”

