Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino is defending the RCMP’s decision not to release details surrounding the death of the man accused in a mass stabbing rampage in Saskatchewan.

Mendicino says he understands the sense of urgency people feel about knowing how Myles Sanderson died after he was arrested on a rural stretch of highway on Sept. 7.

RCMP said he went into “medical distress” and died in custody, but they have not released a cause of death nearly two weeks later.

Saskatchewan RCMP Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore said police won’t provide more details until Saskatoon police and a provincial police watchdog have finished investigating.

Sanderson was charged with first-degree murder after 11 people were killed – including Sanderson’s brother Damien Sanderson, who was also named as a suspect – and 18 others injured in James Smith Cree Nation and Weldon, Sask.

Mendicino also says it’s his view that there were “significant flaws in the system” in the case.