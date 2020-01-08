 Skip to main content

Canada

Public schools, some government offices closed as snowstorm descends on Nova Scotia and P.E.I.

HALIFAX
The Canadian Press
A snowstorm has descended on Nova Scotia and P.E.I., forcing the closure of all public schools and some government offices.

The heavy, wet snow made driving treacherous in Halifax, where the morning commute was lighter than usual.

Snowfall warnings remain in effect for the eastern half of the province and Cape Breton, with the forecast calling for up to 35 centimetres of snow in some areas.

Strong northerly winds are expected to reach up to 70 kilometres per hour later in the day, reducing visibility.

Meanwhile, wind and winter storm warnings have been issued for large chunks of Newfoundland.

Residents on the eastern side of Newfoundland are stilling digging out from a storm on Monday and Tuesday that dumped more than 40 centimetres of snow on the Avalon Peninsula.

