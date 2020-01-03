 Skip to main content

Canada

Public transit strike threatened in Windsor, Ont.; could start Monday

WINDSOR, Ont.
The Canadian Press
Commuters in Windsor, Ont., might find getting around difficult on Monday.

Windsor Transit says its union is threatening a strike.

Talks are ongoing with the aim of averting a walkout, which could start as early as 2 a.m. on Monday.

Transit Windsor provides regular city transit, along with services for special events, tunnel bus service, bussing for city high schools, and service in surrounding areas.

All will stop running if members of the Amalgamated Transit Union Local 6-16 walk off the job.

Users are asked to monitor the City of Windsor website and social media for updated information.

