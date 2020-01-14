 Skip to main content

Canada

Register
AdChoices

Public visitation for John Crosbie to be held at Newfoundland and Labrador’s legislature

ST. JOHN’S, N.L.
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Former federal cabinet minister and Newfoundland and Labrador lieutenant-governor John Crosbie speaks in Toronto, in a Jan. 21, 2014, file photo.

Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press

The public can pay their respects to former federal politician John Crosbie during a visitation at Newfoundland and Labrador’s legislature today and tomorrow.

The former federal cabinet minister and lieutenant-governor of the province, admired for his wit and his devotion to Newfoundland and Labrador, died Friday at age 88.

An urn containing Crosbie’s ashes will be displayed at the House of Assembly, open to the public between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Story continues below advertisement

Crosbie is the third person after former premiers Joey Smallwood and Beaton Tulk whose remains will be presented in the province’s House of Assembly, a ceremony reserved for former premiers and lieutenant-governors.

A state funeral is scheduled for Thursday afternoon at the Anglican Cathedral of St. John the Baptist in St. John’s, N.L.

Former prime minister Brian Mulroney is expected to deliver the eulogy, with other past and present federal politicians in attendance.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies