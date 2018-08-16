Public visitation to be held for two Fredericton constables killed in shooting

Open this photo in gallery Const. Robb Costello, left, and Const. Sara Burns of Fredericton, N.B. handout/The Canadian Press

A public visitation is expected to be held today for two Fredericton constables killed in the line of duty.

Constables Robb Costello and Sara Burns were gunned down during a shooting at a north-end Fredericton apartment complex Friday that also claimed the lives of Bobbie Lee Wright and Donnie Robichaud.

A public visitation for Burns and Costello is scheduled for today from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., and again from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., in the ballroom of the Fredericton Convention Centre.

Thousands of police officers and first responders from across the country are expected to attend a regimental funeral Saturday for the two officers.

Although the regimental funeral is not open to the public due to space constraints, public gatherings to view the funeral will be held at the Grant-Harvey Centre and the Hope City Church.

The public is also encouraged to line the streets of Fredericton for a parade procession made up of police officers and first responders that will precede the funeral.

The Burns family issued a statement Wednesday, explaining that they have been quiet only because she was “the most private person any of us have ever met.”

“All this attention would be terrifying to her,” said her husband, Steven Burns.

“Instead she would want each and every person who is grieving to know that she absolutely loved what she did for a living and the most important people in her world were her two families, her immediate family and the Fredericton Police Force.”

He said she could “brighten a room with her smile in an instant and make anyone feel at ease seconds later with just a few words.”

“Sara was put on this earth to help people and everything she has ever done in life was to help people,” Burns said. “We are so proud of the person and human being that she was, and we will miss her dearly.”

A public visitation was scheduled for Wednesday evening for Wright, who is remembered as a compassionate person who loved to help others.

An obituary published by Carleton Funeral Home in Jacksonville, N.B., said Wright graduated from Canterbury High School in 2003 and from New Brunswick Community College with a diploma in medical office administration in 2008.

The 32-year-old woman had previously worked on a tree farm, in catering and in an office before embarking on a career as a home support worker.

An obituary for Robichaud said he is survived by a wife and three children, and there will be no visitation or funeral, in keeping with his wishes.

Matthew Vincent Raymond, 48, has been charged with four counts of first-degree murder.

He is set to appear in court on Aug. 27.