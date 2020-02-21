‘Pull back these cuts’: Ontario teachers send unified message with mass rally

Open this photo in gallery Picketers from the four main teachers' unions march around Queen's Park during a provincewide strike, in Toronto, on Feb. 21, 2020. Tijana Martin/The Globe and Mail

Thousands of teachers and education workers protested on the front lawn of Queen’s Park on Friday, part of the first ever provincewide strike that shuttered all schools across Ontario.

The leaders of the four main teachers’ unions said they hoped that a joint strike that saw 200,000 members hold mass rallies across the province would send a unified message to the Progressive Conservative government.

“We want this government to understand that over 200,000 teachers and education workers across this province are standing up and in one voice saying you must pull back these cuts,” Liz Stuart, president of the Ontario English Catholic Teachers’ Association (OECTA) told reporters outside Queen’s Park on Friday.

Story continues below advertisement

Teachers and education workers have been without a contract since the end of August, and tensions have risen in recent months between them and the government.

The strike on Friday saw 30,000 union members at Queen’s Park. Another 20,000 were picketing along a 30-kilometre stretch on Highway 10 in Peel Region.

Friday’s joint legal strike is the first in the history of education unions in Ontario, and has kept two million students out of school. Previously, in 1997, when education workers walked off the job under then-premier Mike Harris, it was a political protest against changes being made to the education system.

Chants of “Stephen Lecce has got to go” outside of Queen’s Park just now. Now teachers are calling @Sflecce down for detention over the loudspeaker. #onpoli pic.twitter.com/7EdcPyyads — Laura Stone (@l_stone) February 21, 2020

OECTA members were striking alongside their counterparts from the Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation, the Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario (ETFO), and the Association des enseignantes et des enseignants franco-ontariens.

Teachers and education workers wore signs and chanted on the front lawn of Queen’s Park. Thousands of them walked along Queen’s Park Circle, closing off the road to traffic.

Sarah Jacinto, who teaches Grade 8 in Toronto, said that her class has had as many as 37 students. She currently has 29 kids in her class.

Ms. Jacinto said she was out there “for the kids.”

Story continues below advertisement

“We want to do the best we can for our students and the cuts that they’re proposing are not going to allow that to happen,” she said.

At issue for the various education unions are class-size increases in high school, mandatory online courses for high-school students, funding for special-education supports, a hiring regulation that gives supply teachers with more seniority an edge in getting hired for long-term occasional and permanent teaching positions, and protection of the full-day kindergarten program and staffing.

The Globe and Mail revealed this week that benefits funding is a main sticking point in discussions, and one of the issues that led to a recent breakdown in talks between ETFO and the government. Those familiar with ETFO’s plan say the benefits plan has been in some financial difficulty, and the government told union negotiators that any increase in funding toward the plan would force cuts to special-education teaching supports.

In a statement Thursday evening, Education Minister Stephen Lecce said parents are losing patience with the disruption. All four unions have engaged in job action from work-to-rule to one-day rotating strikes.

"Your child should be in class; they should not be the casualty of union-led escalation. The focus of union leaders ought to be on negotiating a deal that keeps students in class,” Mr. Lecce said.

ETFO, the country’s largest union with 83,000 members, has threatened more job action next week. The union told its members earlier this week that it would announce its “Phase 6 strike protocol” on Monday and that those actions would begin Wednesday, two days later. There were no other details provided in the memo.

Story continues below advertisement

Unions are required to give five days notice before they start job action, which does not necessarily mean withdrawing all services. If they escalate their strike to fully withdrawing services, they must give another five days notice. However, there’s some debate about whether a similar notice is required if the strike action is modified.

Asked about this on Friday and whether the union is required to give five days notice of a strike, president Sam Hammond responded: “I’m not sure in terms of where we are and what we’ve done, whether we need to give or not give five days notice.”

ETFO’s three days of renewed contracts talks with the government broke off earlier this month and the union has stepped up its job action. For two weeks this month, English public elementary schools in the province closed twice a week because of a weekly provincewide strike, accompanied by rotating strikes that hit every public board on a certain day.

Two others unions – OECTA and the French-teachers association – engaged in two days of talks with the government this week, but those discussions broke off on Thursday.

Ms. Stuart of OECTA described the conversations at the table as “meaningful.”

“Unfortunately, there’s still some big stumbling blocks and some big issues that we need to work our way through,” she said, adding that she’s hopeful that the mediator will call both sides back to the table.

Story continues below advertisement

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.