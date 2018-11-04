 Skip to main content

Canada Puppies who were stranded for days on B.C. cliff find forever homes with rescue crew members

Newsletters Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Puppies who were stranded for days on B.C. cliff find forever homes with rescue crew members

MISSION, B.C.
The Canadian Press
Comments

Two St. Bernard-cross puppies who spent four days on a cliff in a rural area of British Columbia’s Fraser Valley have landed what the local SPCA branch manager says are their best possible forever homes.

Krista Shaw of the Mission SPCA says two of the search-and-rescue crew members who found the 16-week-old dogs on the side of the cliff have been selected to adopt them.

Shaw says the branch received dozens of applications following coverage of the rescue, but staff felt giving the pups to their rescuers was the right thing to do given the bond they had formed on the mountain.

Story continues below advertisement

She says that while the puppies will grow up in different homes, they’ll get to “hang out” with one another all time.

Mission Search and Rescue does not typically rescue animals, but decided to step in after learning a group of concerned citizens was planning to attempt to reach the dogs in the challenging terrain.

Shaw says the puppies were wet, cold, hungry and thirsty when they arrived at the branch, but otherwise healthy.

Report an error
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • All comments will be reviewed by one or more moderators before being posted to the site. This should only take a few moments.
  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Cannabis pro newsletter
Member Experience
Behind the Story
Inside the brutal transformation of Tim Hortons, with Marina Strauss and Dawn Calleja. November 14, Toronto ON

Complimentary to subscribers

Scotch Talk: Cannavision event

Complimentary to subscribers
Member Experience
Scotch Talk: Cannavision 3 weeks in and 3 years ahead
The latest developments in cannabis, with Globe reporter Mike Hager and his expert pannel. November 8, Vancouver BC

Complimentary to subscribers

Scotch Talk: Cannavision event

Complimentary to subscribers
Member Experience
State of the Arts Through Fresh Eyes
A conversation with the city's newest cultural leaders, hosted by Marsha Lederman. November 7, Vancouver

Complimentary to subscribers

Marsha Lederman

Complimentary to subscribers
GLOBE AND MAIL EVENT
Seine River Cruise — July 2019
The Globe and Mail and Scenic Luxury Cruises invite you on a luxurious and exclusive 11-day cruise from Paris to Normandy.
Seine River Cruise — July 2019