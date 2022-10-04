Thors Hans Hansson, a member of the Nobel Committee for Physics, presents the 2022 Nobel laureates in physics, as Secretary General of the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences Hans Ellegren and member of the Nobel Committee for Physics Eva Olsson listen, during a news conference at The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences in Stockholm, Sweden, October 4, 2022.TT NEWS AGENCY/Reuters

A trio or researchers known for their ground-breaking work in the weird realm of quantum phenomena have been awarded the 2022 Nobel Prize in physics, the committee that oversees the prize announced on Tuesday.

The prize, worth 10 million Swedish crown or about $1.2 million, will be shared equally by Alain Aspect of France, John F. Clauser of the United States and Anton Zeilinger of Austria.

All three researchers conducted experiments that demonstrated the quantum nature of reality, including behaviour among particles that seemed to defy common sense notions of causality. While far removed from everyday experience, the work is seen as laying the foundations for quantum information science, and the potential world-changing impact of quantum computers in the future.

The physics Nobel is widely considered the most prestigious prize in the physical sciences. Since it was first awarded in 1901, it was been won by Marie Curie (1903), Albert Einstein (1921) and Enrico Fermi (1938) among other luminaries who helped to lay the foundations of modern physics.

More recently, the prize has recognized researchers working at the frontiers of physics, including those studying the complexity that underpins the Earth’s climate and the origins of the universe.

The prize has twice been awarded to Canadians in the past decade. Arthur McDonald of Queen’s University won in 2015 for his measurement of neutrinos produced by the sun while Donna Strickland of the University of Waterloo won in 2018 for developing a method of amplifying laser light.

A week of Nobel Prize announcements kicked off Monday with Swedish scientist Svante Paabo receiving the award in medicine Monday for unlocking secrets of Neanderthal DNA that provided key insights into our immune system.

They continue with chemistry on Wednesday and literature on Thursday. The 2022 Nobel Peace Prize will be announced on Friday and the economics award on Oct. 10.

