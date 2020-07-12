Quebec adds 114 new COVID-19 cases as Montreal health raises concerns about bars

Open this photo in gallery Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante wears her protective mask as Quebec Premier Francois Legault listens to a final question during a news conference in Montreal, on May 14, 2020. Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press

Quebec added 114 new COVID-19 infections today as health officials in Montreal urged bar patrons and employees having frequented an establishment since July 1 to get tested.

With the new confirmed cases, the province has now had 56,521 cases of COVID-19.

The province also added seven further deaths linked to the virus for a total of 5,627.

Of those, three deaths were reported in the past 24 hours.

On Saturday, Montreal’s public health authority urged people and employees having frequented bars since Canada Day to get tested after at least eight cases started in five Montreal bars.

Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante also took to Twitter to call on citizens falling into the public health warning to get tested.

