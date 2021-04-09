 Skip to main content
Quebec administers record 69,148 COVID-19 vaccinations in 24-hour period

MONTREAL
The Canadian Press
People wait in line at a COVID-19 vaccination clinic set up at Olympic Stadium, in Montreal, on April 8, 2021.

The Canadian Press

Quebec set a single day record for COVID-19 vaccinations Thursday with more than 69,000 doses administered, including more than 16,000 Oxford-AstraZeneca shots.

Health Minister Christian Dube tweeted today the 69,148 doses is a new high, adding that 235,969 vaccination appointments were booked that day.

Canada vaccine tracker: How many COVID-19 doses have been administered so far?

Authorities say 16,161 Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine doses were administered to those 55 and older on Thursday, the first day the province operated special walk-in clinics offering the vaccine.

The AstraZeneca vaccine is currently only available to those between the ages of 55 and 79, after the government suspended its use in younger people over concerns about rare but serious blood clots.

Late Thursday, Quebec announced the first 13 companies that will operate clinics in their workplaces; each site will vaccinate up to 25,000 people between May and August.

Participating companies include National Bank, Bell, and Groupe CH, owner of the Montreal Canadiens NHL team; the clinics will be located in eight different health regions and should be operational by May 1.

Quebec is bringing back an 8 p.m. curfew in the Montreal area and extending a lockdown order in three cities and one region as it tightens COVID-19 restrictions for the second time in just three days. The Canadian Press

Sign up for the Coronavirus Update newsletter to read the day’s essential coronavirus news, features and explainers written by Globe reporters and editors.

