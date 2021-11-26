Quebec Justice Minister Simon Jolin-Barrette has said the specialized court for sexual assault victims is needed.Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press

Quebec’s legislature unanimously adopted a bill Thursday creating a specialized tribunal for cases of sexual violence and domestic assault.

Justice Minister Simon Jolin-Barrette has said the specialized court is needed because most victims of sexual assault and domestic violence don’t report their abusers to police.

He has said the bill would offer victims a more welcoming environment within the justice system and that it would support victims throughout the stages of the judicial process.

Lucie Rondeau, the chief justice of the Quebec court, had come out against the bill, warning it represented political interference in the justice system and that it threatened the principles of presumption of innocence and impartiality of the courts.

Jolin-Barrette told reporters Thursday that the final version of the bill maintains fundamental legal principles, including the presumption of innocence and judicial independence.

The new law permits the government to launch up to 10 pilot projects across the province involving the new court.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.