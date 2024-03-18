Skip to main content
Montreal
The Canadian Press

Quebec anti-corruption police say they have arrested a retired municipal court judge for fraud.

Police say Jean Herbert, who sat on the municipal court in Longueuil, Que., south of Montreal, created fake records to inflate the time he claimed to have spent hearing cases.

He is alleged to have billed the City of Longueuil more than $38,000 for hours he didn’t work between July, 2016, and March, 2019.

Quebec’s judicial council, the Conseil de la magistrature, ruled in 2022 that the judge had overcharged the City of Longueuil 162 times, but didn’t sanction him because he had retired in 2019.

The council also found that he had violated ethics rules by changing the date of a neighbour’s court appearance for a traffic ticket so he could hear the case – and acquit her – before he retired.

Herbert is scheduled to appear in court on March 26.

Report an error

Follow related authors and topics

Authors and topics you follow will be added to your personal news feed in Following.

Interact with The Globe