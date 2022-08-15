Quebec on Monday started offering fifth doses of COVID-19 vaccine to residents of long-term care homes and private seniors residences.

The Health Department said it launched the new vaccine campaign for at-risk people because it expects infections to rise in the fall after schools reopen. It said the recommended interval between booster doses is at least five months.

Public health director Dr. Luc Boileau has said the government will be intensifying its message around vaccination in the coming weeks, as the health system prepares for another COVID-19 wave. He has also said Quebecers should continue wearing masks in crowded places and at the onset of COVID-19 symptoms.

Meanwhile, Quebec reported three more deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus Monday and a seven-patient drop in COVID-19 hospitalizations.

The Health Department said there were 1,993 people in hospital with the disease, including 55 people in intensive care, a drop of two.

The department said there were 3,457 health-care workers off the job because of COVID-19.

This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Meta and Canadian Press News Fellowship.

