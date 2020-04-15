 Skip to main content
Quebec begins publishing list of province’s seniors homes hit by COVID-19

MONTREAL
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

A sign showing support to residents and workers is seen outside CHSLD Lafleche, a seniors' long-term residence in Shawinigan, Que., on April 14, 2020.

CHRISTINNE MUSCHI/Reuters

Quebec’s Health Department has begun publishing a list of the province’s seniors homes hit by COVID-19 and identifying those that are in dire straits due to the epidemic.

The department says that 41 facilities are struggling to respond to novel coronavirus outbreaks, but the province’s public health director cautioned the situation is evolving rapidly.

According to the list of residences with at least one confirmed resident with COVID-19, first published Tuesday evening, the seven hardest hit homes are long-term care facilities in Laval, Montreal and Shawinigan.

Of the 41 in difficulty, Quebec’s Health Department says 25 have the most critical red classification, meaning more than a quarter of residents are infected with novel coronavirus.

Another 16 are identified as orange, which means an infection rate of between 15 and 25 per cent of residents.

The other 104 homes have a yellow classification, meaning 15 per cent or less of residents have tested positive.

The province says it has inspected all 2,600 seniors’ homes and long-term care facilities – both private and public – in the province.

Premier Doug Ford says his government is moving more resources to fight COVID-19 outbreaks in long-term care homes. Ford says new orders allocating the resources to the homes will come tonight and he will introduce an enhanced plan tomorrow. The Canadian Press

