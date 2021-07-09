 Skip to main content
Businesses call for a focus on simplicity in Quebec’s vaccine passport system

MONTREAL
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé responds to a question flanked by Quebec Director of Public Health Dr. Horacio Arruda, left, and Daniel Paré, head of the Quebec vaccination program, during a news conference in Montreal on June 15, 2021.

Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press

Quebec business owners are welcoming the government’s vaccine-passport system but say it should be easy to use for entrepreneurs who are already struggling through the pandemic.

The province has taken the lead in Canada on this issue, stating that in September, it will require people to prove they are vaccinated to access non-essential services in parts of the province where COVID-19 transmission is high.

Francis Bérubé, policies analyst for the Quebec chapter of the Canadian Federation of Independent Business, says the proposed health order shows the government is serious about keeping the economy open if cases should rise.

The government hasn’t yet released details about how the system would work, and Mr. Bérubé says he expects to be consulted before it’s implemented so he can offer advice on how to reduce the burden on businesses.

Gabriel Hardy, Quebec spokesman for the Fitness Industry Council of Canada, says the government’s idea is good news for the gym industry because the passport system will allow gyms to operate amid a potential fourth wave.

Mr. Bérubé says the proof-of-vaccination system must be simple because businesses are already managing a slew of COVID-19 health orders.

