A senior leader of the Roman Catholic Church in Quebec is facing allegations of sexual assault as part of a class-action lawsuit against the archdiocese of Quebec City.

Cardinal Gerald Lacroix’s name is among 15 added to a list of alleged perpetrators filed as part of the suit brought by the law firm Arsenault Dufresne Wee.

The allegations against Lacroix, the current archbishop of Quebec City, date back to 1987 and 1988 and involve an alleged victim who was 17 at the time.

The allegations have not been tested in court, and the archdiocese was not immediately available to comment.

The law firm says the amended list has yet to be approved by Quebec Superior Court.

More to come.