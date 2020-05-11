Quebec cautiously reopens some elementary schools and daycares after coronavirus shutdowns

Open this photo in gallery A student has her hands sanitized in a schoolyard in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Que., on May 11, 2020. CHRISTINNE MUSCHI/Reuters

Quebec children began heading back to class Monday for the first time since March as the province reopened elementary schools and daycares outside the Montreal area.

Quebec is the first province to open schools following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, and officials say it will be far from business as usual.

At Ecole St-Gerard in St-Jean-sur-Richelieu, southeast of Montreal, children posed for parents’ photos on coloured dots painted on the ground outside the school to indicate sufficient distancing.

Open this photo in gallery Green dots help students keep a safe distance in the schoolyard. CHRISTINNE MUSCHI/Reuters

Marie Fortin watched as her twin seven-year-old daughters each received a squirt of hand sanitizer from a staff member wearing a mask. She said sending her kids to school was “important for their routines.”

She said she felt reassured after seeing all the preparations done by staff, including sectioning off classrooms with tape, devising a game around handwashing, and cleaning and disinfecting.

“We don’t feel unsafe at all,” she said.

The province has said attendance is not mandatory, and one school bus pulled in with a lone student aboard.

Marie-Claude Audet, a special education teacher, said about half the school’s parents had elected to send their children. The school is bringing them back gradually, beginning Monday with kindergarten and first grade.

At a second elementary school in the city, a staff member could be seen trying to keep four young children apart on a playground during recess.

“Too close! Too close!” she said repeatedly as she broke up games of tag. Moments later, she led the small group in a game of passing a ball between them, as they stood several metres apart.

Students are being met by staff wearing masks and in some cases face shields, and they are being told to follow physical-distancing rules and wash their hands frequently.

Libraries, gyms and cafeterias will be closed, and children will spend most of the day at their desks.

In Quebec City, Ecole de la Primerose was expecting about two-thirds of its 500 students back in class.

Open this photo in gallery Wearing a full face shield, crossing guard Lucie Hebert helps students across the street on May 11, 2020 at the Ecole de la Primrose in Quebec City. Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press

Simon Descoteaux, the principal, said the school has been transformed to take into account new health guidelines, but staff are welcoming children with a smile. They will ensure there is nothing “frightening” for the children, he said, adding that the revamped school will be fun and not a “prison.”

“People need to get back to a normal life,” Descoteaux said.

Schools in the Montreal area, which continues to be hit hard by the novel coronavirus, will remain closed until at least May 25, while high schools and junior colleges won’t be back until the fall.

Quebec has faced some pushback on the decision to reopen schools ahead of any other province, despite having the country’s highest COVID-19 caseload by far.

Some educators and parents have raised questions over issues such as school bus transport, staff safety and the challenges of enforcing distancing requirements in classrooms, which are supposed to have a maximum of 15 students each.

But Premier Francois Legault has defended his decision, noting the risk to young people is limited and that it’s better to open things up gradually rather than all at once.

He said children, especially those with special needs, will benefit from seeing their teachers and classmates.

“Life needs to continue,” Legault said when he announced the reopening.

He said there likely won’t be a vaccine for over a year, and children can’t be kept home until then.

Legault has said the situation will be closely monitored by public health officials, who won’t hesitate to adjust the rules if the needed.

With files from Caroline Plante in Quebec City

