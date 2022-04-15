Catholic faithful take part in a Way of the Cross procession on Good in Montreal on April 15.Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Montreal Christians are marking Good Friday in person for the first time after two years of disruption due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Archbishop Christian Lepine led a silent crowd through the streets of Old Montreal on the traditional Way of the Cross procession that began at the historic Notre-Dame-de-Bon-Secours church.

The masked crowd followed the tall wooden cross through the streets, stopping for hymns and prayers at several different churches along the way.

Lepine says the Easter message is one of hope at a time when the world is struggling with the war in Ukraine and the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said the church, like many parts of society, has also faced economic hardship and the challenges of remaining connected in the absence of in-person services.

While this is the first time since COVID-19 that there has been a procession and an Easter mass without capacity limits, he said churches are still taking precautions by asking people to wear masks and avoiding having them sing during services.

