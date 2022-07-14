Quebec victims of sexual abuse by Catholic clergy members are calling on Pope Francis to deliver “swift justice” to them ahead of his visit to Canada at the end of the month.

Lawyers for victims said today they issued the request directly to the Pope in a letter, which said more than 2,500 people who were abused by clergy are waiting to obtain justice before the courts in Quebec.

Law firm Arsenault Dufresne Wee Avocats says some religious congregations in the province have used “manoeuvres” to delay legal proceedings by more than 10 years.

They say victims of abuse expect more than prayers, and they are asking the Pope to give “precise instructions” to dioceses and congregations across the province regarding how to provide justice to victims.

Pope Francis is scheduled to visit Canada July 24-29, travelling to Alberta, Quebec and Nunavut.

He is set to meet Indigenous groups, visit a former residential school and attend a mass at the shrine of Ste-Anne-de-Beaupre, northeast of Quebec City.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.