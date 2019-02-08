Quebec City mosque shooter Bissonnette sentenced to life in prison, no parole for 40 years

Open this photo in gallery Alexandre Bissonnette arrives at the courthouse in Quebec City, on Feb. 21, 2017. Mathieu Belanger/Reuters

Alexandre Bissonnette, who killed six men at a Quebec City mosque in what a judge called an act of “visceral hate” toward Muslim immigrants, was sentenced on Friday to life in prison with no chance of parole for 40 years.

Mr. Bissonnette, 29, has been in custody since the attack two years ago. He will be 67 when he obtains his first chance at freedom.

Quebec Superior Court Justice François Huot called the shooting at the Quebec City Islamic Cultural Centre a gratuitous act of fanaticism and said its date – Jan. 29, 2017 – would “forever be written in blood in the history of this city, this province, this country."

The sentencing was delivered in a courtroom packed with members of the families of the victims, as well as survivors of the deadly attack. Repeatedly, the judge told Mr. Bissonnette about the pain he had caused, and how “hate and racism” has destroyed dozens of lives, including Mr. Bissonnette’s own and those of his family.

The long-awaited sentence comes two years after Mr. Bissonnette gunned down worshippers in an armed attack that horrified the country and cast a light on homegrown far-right extremism.​

The sentencing was closely watched for its legal repercussions, since Mr. Bissonnette faced the possibility of an unprecedented 150 years in prison without the chance of parole. It would have been the harshest prison sentence in Canada since the country abolished the death penalty in 1976.

The public seats in the Quebec City courtroom – more than 200 of them – were filled to capacity for Friday’s sentence. At one end of the front row sat the children and widows of the six victims. At the other end were the killer’s parents, Raymond Bissonnette and Manon Marchand.

Under changes to the Criminal Code in 2011, Canadian judges have discretion to add up periods of parole ineligibility for multiple murderers. Prosecutor Thomas Jacques called the mosque murders “despicable” and “repugnant” and called for putting Mr. Bissonnette behind bars for 150 years – 25 years for each of the six men he killed. Mr. Bissonnette’s lawyer, Charles-Olivier Gosselin, called consecutive terms a “death sentence by incarceration” that would destroy Mr. Bissonnette’s chances of rehabilitation and deny him hope. He asked for parole eligibility after 25 years in jail.

“Canadians would consider this sentence odious and intolerable … despite the number of victims,” Mr. Bissonnette’s legal team wrote in a motion in contesting a lengthy sentence. Mr. Bissonnette’s father, Raymond Bissonnette, also called it a “death sentence in disguise.”

Mr. Bissonnette’s guilty plea on six counts of first-degree murder and six attempted murder charges spared families the ordeal of reliving the details of the attack. Still, lawyers revisited the shooting during sentencing arguments, leaving emotions in the courtroom raw. Security footage screened in court showed Mr. Bissonnette moving calmly through the mosque the night of the assault, reloading his weapon and shooting men who had already fallen to the ground. Some worshippers who heroically tried to stop him were fired upon point blank.

Testimony revealed Mr. Bissonnette harboured anti-Muslim and anti-immigrant views, feeding his obsessions about Islam, firearms and mass killers online. He paid close attention to U.S. President Donald Trump on Twitter, and followed various white supremacist commentators on the site. The defence, for its part, portrayed Mr. Bissonnette as an anxious and depressed man who had been bullied since elementary school. A psychologist described him as having “grandiose fantasies of doing something that would show the world he isn’t insignificant” before taking his own life.

“At least for the last moments of my life,” Mr. Bissonnette told the psychologist, “I was going to be like God. I was going to decide life or death.”

The murderer himself pleaded for mercy in sentencing, asking for a chance to one day get out of prison: “I would like maybe to have a glimmer of hope at the end of the long, dark tunnel in which I lost myself on Jan. 29,” he said.

During victim impact statements last year, survivors and family members offered a heart-wrenching parade of pain and loss at the witness stand: men with lifetime wounds from Mr. Bissonnette’s bullets, women mourning their husbands, and children left fatherless – some stoic before Justice Huot, others sobbing.

Some of them told Justice Huot they didn’t want to contemplate the idea of crossing the path of Mr. Bissonnette on the street one day. They sought the maximum penalty for the killer.

Several widows of the murdered men attended Mr. Bissonnette’s sentencing hearing, and they were back in court on Friday to hear the judge’s decision. “The sentencing won’t give me my husband back,” said Louiza Mohamed-Saïd, the widow of Abdelkrim Hassane. “But being there is part of my therapy. I was with my husband for better and for worse, and that means being with him to the end.”

She is no closer to declaring her personal struggles over. “It’s never over. My life has changed completely and radically. It’s as if [the shooting] was yesterday,” she said on Thursday.

Mr. Bissonnette was charged in the deaths of Mr. Hassane, Khaled Belkacemi, Mamadou Tanou Barry, Ibrahima Barry, Azzeddine Soufiane and Aboubaker Thabti.