 Skip to main content

Canada Quebec City mosque shooter Alexandre Bissonnette sentenced to 40 years in prison without parole

Newsletters Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices
Breaking

Quebec City mosque shooter Alexandre Bissonnette sentenced to 40 years in prison without parole

QUEBEC CITY
The Canadian Press
Comments
Open this photo in gallery

Alexandre Bissonnette, a suspect in a shooting at a Quebec City mosque, arrives at the court house in Quebec City on Tuesday, February 21, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mathieu Belanger - POOL

MATHIEU BELANGER/The Canadian Press

The man who shot dead six worshippers in a Quebec City mosque in 2017 must serve 40 years in prison before being eligible for parole.

Alexandre Bissonnette, 29, pleaded guilty last March to six counts of first-degree murder and six of attempted murder.

The Crown had recommended that his six life sentences be served consecutively, which would have totalled 150 years. The defence had argued the sentences should be served concurrently, making him eligible for parole after 25 years.

Story continues below advertisement

Quebec Superior Court Justice Francois Huot says a sentence of 50 years or more would constitute cruel and unusual punishment.

Six men, aged between 39 and 60, were killed when Bissonnette stormed the mosque and opened fire on Jan. 29, 2017.

More to come.

Report an error
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • All comments will be reviewed by one or more moderators before being posted to the site. This should only take a few moments.
  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Cannabis pro newsletter