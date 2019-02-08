Quebec City mosque shooter Alexandre Bissonnette sentenced to 40 years in prison without parole

Open this photo in gallery Alexandre Bissonnette, a suspect in a shooting at a Quebec City mosque, arrives at the court house in Quebec City on Tuesday, February 21, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mathieu Belanger - POOL MATHIEU BELANGER/The Canadian Press

The man who shot dead six worshippers in a Quebec City mosque in 2017 must serve 40 years in prison before being eligible for parole.

Alexandre Bissonnette, 29, pleaded guilty last March to six counts of first-degree murder and six of attempted murder.

The Crown had recommended that his six life sentences be served consecutively, which would have totalled 150 years. The defence had argued the sentences should be served concurrently, making him eligible for parole after 25 years.

Quebec Superior Court Justice Francois Huot says a sentence of 50 years or more would constitute cruel and unusual punishment.

Six men, aged between 39 and 60, were killed when Bissonnette stormed the mosque and opened fire on Jan. 29, 2017.

