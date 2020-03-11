 Skip to main content
Quebec City mother sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty to daughter’s stabbing death

QUEBEC
The Canadian Press
Audrey Gagnon is escorted by police in Quebec City, in an April 19, 2018, file photo.

Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press

A Quebec City mother has been sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty to stabbing her toddler daughter and leaving her in a garbage can.

Audrey Gagnon pleaded guilty today to second-degree murder in the brutal killing of her two-year-old daughter Rosalie in April 2018.

Gagnon must serve at least 14 years before being eligible for parole.

She also pleaded guilty to committing an indignity to a body, for which she was sentenced to five years, to be served concurrently.

Quebec Superior Court Justice Carl Thibault agreed to a joint recommendation by the Crown and defence.

Prosecutor Francois Godin told reporters his thoughts were with the family of the victim, and he hoped they would be able to turn the page.

He noted Gagnon pleaded guilty to both charges against her and received the maximum sentence for both.

The surprise guilty plea cut short a trial that was expected to begin in a month.

According to a joint statement of facts, Rosalie Gagnon was stabbed 32 times and possibly strangled.

The investigation was triggered after the discovery of an empty, bloodied stroller near a park. Gagnon was tracked down and arrested a few hours later, and led police to the container in the province’s Charlesbourg district.

